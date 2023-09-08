Kerala Couple Dies By Suicide In 5-Star Hotel Where Daughter Married 3 Months Ago | Representative Image

Death by suicide is always a tragic event, but the circumstances surrounding the double suicide of a Kerala couple in a luxury hotel room make it an exceptionally uncommon and unsettling occurrence. Just three months prior, the same couple had made an unsuccessful attempt at suicide in a different hotel. This incident unraveled in the midst of the joyous Onam festivities, adding to its eerie nature.

The backdrop for this tragic event was a luxurious hotel that had recently hosted a grand wedding for the couple's daughter. It's astonishing why the couple would choose such opulent surroundings to end their lives.

Details On The Deceased

Sugathan, a 70-year-old Gulf returnee, and his wife Sunila, aged 60, had checked into the hotel during the Onam festivities. Hotel staff and the police reported that there were no outward signs of unusual behaviour from the couple, except for the fact that they spent an unusual amount of time in their room.

The couple had celebrated Onam much like any other guest just days before their tragic act. They dressed in traditional attire and indulged in a Onam feast. However, their lives took a grim turn shortly afterwards.

Hotel staff grew concerned when Sugathan and Sunila failed to respond to room cleaning service calls. Their inability to reach the couple prompted the staff to alert the police. Upon entering their room, the police discovered the lifeless bodies of the couple along with a suicide note, revealing their financial distress and a plea not to trouble their daughter.

Why a Luxury Hotel?

One pressing question remains: why did Sugathan and Sunila choose a luxury hotel to end their lives? Dr. Arun B. Nair, a psychiatrist from the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram, suggests that individuals accustomed to an affluent lifestyle may struggle to cope when faced with financial difficulties, often lacking emotional support. Opting for a high-end hotel could be seen as a final indulgence, a last hurrah before the end.

Sugathan's financial troubles began with the purchase and subsequent loss incurred from selling a property in Malayinkeezhu three years ago. His daughter's marriage and business struggles exacerbated his distress, leading to what the police describe as a descent into depression, though independent confirmation on his clinical condition is lacking.

Remarkably, the couple had previously attempted suicide by ingesting sleeping pills in a different hotel. However, quick intervention by that hotel's staff had sent them to a hospital, thwarting their first attempt.

