Kerala Congress Chief K Sudhakaran Arrested By Crime Branch In Cheating Case, Released On Bail

K Sudhakaran, the president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), was arrested on Friday by the Kerala Crime Branch in connection with a cheating case. The primary accused in this case is Monson Mavunkal, who is allegedly involved in fraudulent antique dealing.

Sudhakaran was interrogated for 7 hours before arrest

Before his arrest, the seasoned Congress leader was interrogated by the crime branch for approximately seven hours. However, based on a directive from the High Court, he was released shortly after his arrest, reports said.

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court directed Sudhakaran to present himself before the Crime Branch on June 23. The court stated that if he is arrested in connection with the cheating case, he will be granted bail upon submitting a bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of equal value.

On Friday morning, Sudhakaran made an appearance before the Crime Branch for interrogation.

What is the case against Sudhakaran?

The decision to question the KPCC president was based on statements from complainants who claimed to have handed over money to Mavunkal in the presence of Sudhakaran, resulting in their financial losses. The Crime Branch had previously submitted an additional report to the court, naming Sudhakaran as an accused in the case.

Despite denying the allegations when they initially surfaced two years ago, Sudhakaran found himself embroiled in a political controversy after images of him alongside Mavunkal emerged. Sudhakaran clarified that his visit to Mavunkal's residence was solely for treatment purposes, as Mavunkal had presented himself as a trained cosmetologist. It is alleged that Mavunkal deceived several individuals by providing false information about himself and his business, subsequently collecting money from them.

Several photographs depicting Mavunkal alongside high-ranking police officers and state bureaucrats have come to light.

Mavunkal, a resident of Cherthala, has claimed ownership of rare and historic antiques. However, in September 2021, the Crime Branch apprehended him on charges of defrauding multiple individuals, with the total amount swindled estimated at Rs 10 crore.