Kerala Blast: 1 dead, 1 injured In Explosion During Suspected Country-Made Bomb Production In Kannur

Kannur: One person was killed and another seriously injured in a blast near Panur in this north Kerala district in the early hours of Friday, police said. The incident occurred around 1 am, and the opposition Congress alleged that the blast happened during the manufacturing of country-made bombs. Sherin, a resident of Kaivelikkal, succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode. The other injured person, Vineesh, lost one palm and is in critical condition, according to the police. Both of them are supporters of the CPI(M).

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan blamed the ruling CPI(M) for the incident. He alleged that the Left party is using its workers to manufacture country-made bombs and worsening the law-and-order situation during the elections. Satheesan questioned Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan who is in charge of the Home Department, citing a similar incident that occurred recently in Thiruvananthapuram two days ago.

Similar past incident

On Wednesday, two teenagers were seriously injured when a country-made bomb they were allegedly making exploded in a vacant land at Horizon Park near Mannanthala in Thiruvananthapuram. One of them lost both his palms, and the other suffered partial damage to one palm. Two others who were with them sustained minor injuries. Police revealed that all four teenagers were between 17 and 18 years old and had been involved in various criminal cases.