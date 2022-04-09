Kerala: Bharatnatyam dancer Mansiya dropped by Koodalmanikyam Temple books new show on same date

Kerala's Bharatanatyam dancer Manisya VP, who was denied permission to perform at the Koodalmanikyam temple at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur, will perform in Kozhikode, the same day she was supposed to perform at the temple.

Mansiya, who was supposed to perform at Koodalmanikyam temple fest to be held on April 24, was removed from the list of performers after she refused to conform to a religion. Mansiya was raised Muslim and currently identifies as a person without any religion. The temple authorities, allegedly unsure of her background, had accepted her invite and even printed her name on a temple programme.

Manjadikkuru is a wing of Vellimadukunnu-based cultural organisation Red Youngs. Her performance will be part of a seminar titled 'mathethara devaswom nishedhicha nritham' (The dance denied by secular devaswom).

According to India Today, the organisers of the event, 'Manjadikkuru', said Mansiya has accepted their invitation to dance at the Town Hall in Kozhikode at 6 pm on April 21. Her performance will be part of a seminar titled 'mathethara devaswom nishedhicha nritham' (The dance denied by secular devaswom).

The event will also bear the costs of the performance. If Mansiya had danced at the temple, she would have had to pay for the percussionists, he said.

Late last month, after the temple had caused the controversy by dropping her performance, a group of 'Hindu' dancers backed off expressing solidarity with Mansiya.

