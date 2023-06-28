 Kerala: Authorities To Decide On Wearing Hijab In Operation Theatres After 7 Female Students Approach Medical College
Seven Muslim women medical students on Monday sought permission from college authorities saying their religious belief is to wear long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Representative Image

The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College authorities on Wednesday held a meeting to decide if the permission will be given for wearing attire covering their heads while in operation theatre.

The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College principal was approached by seven Muslim women medical students on Monday seeking permission as their religious belief is to wear long sleeve scrub jackets and surgical hoods inside the operation theatre and they be given permission for it.

The women medical students belong to various batches from 2020-22 and said that the operation theatre dress code required as part of hospital regulations makes it difficult to comply with the attire mandated by their religious belief.

