Kerala Assembly polls: Rival fronts keep fingers crossed as trends show tighter fight

Thiruvananthapuram: Political parties, their workers and candidates largely ignored the Election Commission order banning the grand finale for the public campaigning in view of the Covid situation, and staged boisterous road shows that people are used to seeing at the closure of open campaign.

Perhaps the biggest show was in the Dharmadom constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, where the road show started at 2.30 pm and continued till 7pm, the scheduled closure time. The road show covered the entire constituency and concluded at the chief minister’s native place of Pinarayi.

Rahul Gandhi’s road show in favour of Congress candidate K Muraleedharan, the son of the late chief minister K Karunakaran, added to the excitement as the Congress leader described Kerala as an idea and not merely a state of the Indian Union. He said the Congress candidate represented that idea.

Earlier in interview to a news channel, Rahul claimed that the central agencies investigating various scams in the state were secretly helping the chief minister and pointed out that they have a selective approach in this regard.

For instance, he described the approach of the central agencies in Tamil Nadu as ‘brutal’ as the houses and offices of DMK leaders and their relatives are being raided on a daily basis.

Rahul’s claim of the central agencies going soft on Pinarayi Vijayan has to be seen in the context of the new controversy over the power deal with the Adanis, who according to the UDF leaders are acting as the bridge between Pinarayi and Modi.

The controversy continued to rage as opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed new deals between the state government and the Adanis, allegedly signed at the instance of the chief minister.

The campaign heat being generated over the issue has led observers to wonder whether this was the bomb that the chief minister has been warning about ahead of the polling day.