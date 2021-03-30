Kerala assembly polls: LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold, says PM Modi

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on opposition parties in the state. While slamming the opposition, PM Modi said that the fixed match of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) is going to be rejected by Kerala in the forthcoming Assembly polls.
While speaking at an election rally in Palakkad, PM Modi said, "For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking- what is this match-fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them."
"I have come among you to seek your blessings for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming state elections. I have come here with a vision that is refreshingly different from the current situation in Kerala," the Prime Minister said and added that the people of Palakkad have had a close bond with our Party.
PM Modi further said that over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift. The move is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, especially the first-time voter in the state, he added.
While hitting out at the LDF, the Prime Minister said, "Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver. LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold."
At the rally, the Prime Minister was joined by the 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan, a newly inducted member of the BJP, who felicitated him.
Elections for 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)