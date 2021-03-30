Kerala assembly polls: LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold, says PM Modi

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on opposition parties in the state. While slamming the opposition, PM Modi said that the fixed match of the United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF) is going to be rejected by Kerala in the forthcoming Assembly polls.

While speaking at an election rally in Palakkad, PM Modi said, "For many years, the worst kept secret of Kerala politics was the friendly agreement of UDF and LDF. Now, the first-time voter of Kerala is asking- what is this match-fixing? People are seeing how UDF and LDF misled them."