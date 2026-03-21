Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Files Nomination From Nemom, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Shows Support

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party President Rajeev Chandrasekhar filed his nomination as the party's candidate from Nemom constituency for the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections, with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma present in a show of support.

Chandrasekhar Promises Development for Nemom

Addressing reporters, Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude for Sharma’s support and vowed to work hard for the development of Nemom. He said he will serve the constituency 365 days a year and promised to make Nemom a model constituency in Kerala.

Rajasthan CM Sees Enthusiasm Among BJP Workers

Sharma highlighted the zeal among BJP workers in Kerala, expressing confidence that the party will achieve victory and emerge as a major political force in the state.

BJP Positions as Key Challenger in Kerala

The BJP is positioning itself as a significant challenger in Kerala, traditionally dominated by the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Union Minister Urges Stronger NDA Presence

Union Minister Suresh Gopi emphasized the need for a stronger NDA presence in the Assembly, citing administrative failures over the past decade and urging NDA candidates to secure victories across constituencies.

Election Schedule

Polling for the Kerala Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current assembly's tenure ends on May 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)