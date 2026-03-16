Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan Among BJP’s First List Of 47 Candidates

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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026. The list features two former Union ministers, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, signalling the party’s push to strengthen its presence in the state.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been fielded from Nemom, while V Muraleedharan will contest from Kazhakoottam. The party has nominated K Surendran from Manjeshwar and Navya Haridas from Kozhikode North.

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The announcement comes shortly after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) declared 81 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 11 ministers. According to party leaders, six nominees are independent candidates backed by the CPI(M), while names for five constituencies will be announced later. Notably, 56 sitting MLAs are seeking re-election.

BJP Candidate List (First List)

North Kerala

Manjeshwar - K Surendran

Udma - Manual Meloth

Kanhangad - Balraj M

Payyannur - AP Gangadharan

Azhikode - KK Vinod Kumar

Kannur - C Raghunath

Mananthavady (ST) - P Shyam Raj

Sulthanbathery (ST) - Kavitha AS

Vadakara - Adv K Dileep

Kuttiadi - Ramadas Manaleri

Nadapuram - CP Vipin Chandran

Quilandy - CR Praphul Krishnan

Perambra - M Mohanan Master

Malabar & Central Kerala

Balusseri (SC) - CP Satheeshan

Elathur - T Devadas

Kozhikode North - Navya Haridas

Kozhikode South - T Raneesh

Beypore - Adv KP Prakash Babu

Kunnamangalam - VK Sajeevan

Shornur - Sanku T Das

Ottappalam - Major Ravi

Malampuzha - C Krishnakumar

Palakkad - Sobha Surendran

Chelakkara (SC) - K Balakrishnan

Manalur - Adv KK Aneesh Kumar

Thrissur - Padmaja Venugopal

Irinjalakuda - Santosh Cherakulam

High Range & Central Travancore

Devikulam (SC) - S Rajendran

Pala — Shone George

Vaikom (SC) - K Ajith

Kanjirappally - Adv George Kurian

Poonjar - PC George

Ambalappuzha - Arun Anirudhan

Haripad - Sandeep Vachaspathi

Chengannur - MV Gopakumar

South Kerala

Thiruvalla - Anoop Antony Joseph

Karunagappally - VS Jithin Dev

Kunnathur (SC) - Raji Prasad

Kottarakkara - R Reshmi

Chathannoor - B B Gopakumar

Attingal (SC) - Adv P Sudheer

Nedumangad - Yuvaraj Gokul

Kazhakoottam - V Muraleedharan

Vattiyoorkavu - R Sreelekha

Nemom - Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Parassala - Adv- Gireesh Neyyar

Kattakkada - PK Krishnadas

Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Kerala on 9 April 2026 to elect 140 members of the state assembly.