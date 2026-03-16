Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan Among BJP’s First List Of 47 Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 47 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Legislative Assembly Election 2026. The list features two former Union ministers, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and V. Muraleedharan, signalling the party’s push to strengthen its presence in the state.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been fielded from Nemom, while V Muraleedharan will contest from Kazhakoottam. The party has nominated K Surendran from Manjeshwar and Navya Haridas from Kozhikode North.
The announcement comes shortly after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) declared 81 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and 11 ministers. According to party leaders, six nominees are independent candidates backed by the CPI(M), while names for five constituencies will be announced later. Notably, 56 sitting MLAs are seeking re-election.
BJP Candidate List (First List)
North Kerala
Manjeshwar - K Surendran
Udma - Manual Meloth
Kanhangad - Balraj M
Payyannur - AP Gangadharan
Azhikode - KK Vinod Kumar
Kannur - C Raghunath
Mananthavady (ST) - P Shyam Raj
Sulthanbathery (ST) - Kavitha AS
Vadakara - Adv K Dileep
Kuttiadi - Ramadas Manaleri
Nadapuram - CP Vipin Chandran
Quilandy - CR Praphul Krishnan
Perambra - M Mohanan Master
Malabar & Central Kerala
Balusseri (SC) - CP Satheeshan
Elathur - T Devadas
Kozhikode North - Navya Haridas
Kozhikode South - T Raneesh
Beypore - Adv KP Prakash Babu
Kunnamangalam - VK Sajeevan
Shornur - Sanku T Das
Ottappalam - Major Ravi
Malampuzha - C Krishnakumar
Palakkad - Sobha Surendran
Chelakkara (SC) - K Balakrishnan
Manalur - Adv KK Aneesh Kumar
Thrissur - Padmaja Venugopal
Irinjalakuda - Santosh Cherakulam
High Range & Central Travancore
Devikulam (SC) - S Rajendran
Pala — Shone George
Vaikom (SC) - K Ajith
Kanjirappally - Adv George Kurian
Poonjar - PC George
Ambalappuzha - Arun Anirudhan
Haripad - Sandeep Vachaspathi
Chengannur - MV Gopakumar
South Kerala
Thiruvalla - Anoop Antony Joseph
Karunagappally - VS Jithin Dev
Kunnathur (SC) - Raji Prasad
Kottarakkara - R Reshmi
Chathannoor - B B Gopakumar
Attingal (SC) - Adv P Sudheer
Nedumangad - Yuvaraj Gokul
Kazhakoottam - V Muraleedharan
Vattiyoorkavu - R Sreelekha
Nemom - Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Parassala - Adv- Gireesh Neyyar
Kattakkada - PK Krishnadas
Kerala Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Kerala on 9 April 2026 to elect 140 members of the state assembly.