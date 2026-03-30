 Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Modi Controls CM Vijayan', Calls LDF 'Corporate-Funded'| VIDEO
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HomeIndiaKerala Assembly Elections 2026: Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Modi Controls CM Vijayan', Calls LDF 'Corporate-Funded'| VIDEO

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Modi Controls CM Vijayan', Calls LDF 'Corporate-Funded'| VIDEO

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan is “controlled” by PM Narendra Modi, intensifying his attack on the LDF. Addressing a rally, he called the Left government “corporate-funded” and accused it of abandoning its ideology while campaigning across the state ahead of Assembly elections.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 03:13 PM IST
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Launching a sharp political attack, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is “controlled” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, intensifying the political rhetoric ahead of the Assembly elections.

‘Vijayan Controlled By Modi’ Claim

Addressing an election rally in Adoor, Gandhi claimed that just as PM Modi is “compromised” by US President Donald Trump, he similarly exerts influence over Vijayan.

He alleged that the Kerala Chief Minister is “controlled by his corruption,” framing the LDF government as aligned with the BJP despite ideological differences.

Targets LDF’s Ideology

Gandhi also accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) of abandoning its core Communist principles, calling it a “corporate-funded government.”

He said the ruling front no longer behaves like a true Left government, suggesting a shift away from its traditional ideological stance.

High-Pitched Campaign Across Kerala

The remarks come as part of Gandhi’s intensive two-day campaign in Kerala, covering key constituencies across the state.

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The outreach began with a high-level meeting with Congress leaders in Thiruvananthapuram before moving to public rallies and grassroots engagements across central, southern, and northern regions.

Political Strategy Ahead Of Polls

Gandhi’s statements appear aimed at cornering the LDF by questioning its ideological credibility while attempting to consolidate anti-BJP and anti-incumbency votes in the state.

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