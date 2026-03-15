Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 Dates Announced By EC; State To Vote In Single Phase On April 9, Counting On May 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced the schedule for the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026, with polling for all 140 constituencies set to take place in a single phase on April 9. The counting of votes will be held on May 4.

The announcement sets the stage for a high-stakes contest in Kerala, where the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking to retain power for a third consecutive term, while the United Democratic Front (UDF) aims to make a comeback. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is also looking to expand its political presence in the state.

Single-Phase Polling For 140 Constituencies

According to the schedule announced by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the electoral process will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 16. The last date for filing nominations will be March 23.

Kerala will vote in a single phase on April 9, and the results for the 140-member Assembly will be declared on May 4.

Officials said the election process has been designed to ensure smooth and transparent polling, with authorities focusing on voter awareness and administrative preparedness.

LDF Eyes Hat-Trick, UDF Looks To Regain Power

The election will primarily see a contest between the CPI(M)-led LDF and the Congress-led UDF.

CPI MP P Sandosh expressed confidence about the ruling alliance retaining power. “We are all set to repeat the victory. Candidate seats are finalised and will be announced shortly. Our candidates are already active in the field. The opposition is creating chaos. We will record history by retaining power for a third term,” he said.

While the UDF is aiming to return to power after its defeat in the last election, both fronts are yet to officially announce their full list of candidates, though campaign activities have already begun in several constituencies.

Electoral Roll Update Underway

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U. Khelkar said preparations for the polls are in the final stages.

He stated that the process of updating electoral rolls is nearing completion, with more than 15 lakh applications received during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

Khelkar also noted that the Model Code of Conduct will come into force immediately after the election schedule is announced, following which discussions will be held with representatives of political parties to ensure compliance.

Focus On Transparent And Inclusive Polling

Election authorities said extensive training and coordination exercises are being carried out to ensure a smooth polling process.

Officials said the objective is to conduct the elections in the most efficient and inclusive manner, with coordination between district election officers and various government departments to ensure the process becomes a model for election management.