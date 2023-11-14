Kerala Accident Video: Toddler Dies After Grandfather Crushes Him While Parking SUV In Kasargod

Toddler Dies After Grandfather Crushes Him While Parking SUV In Kasargod | Twitter

Kasargod: A tragic incident occurred in Kerala's Kasargod district where a grandfather accidentally ranover his two-year-old grandson. The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed outside the house and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the elderly man crushed his grandson as he was not able to notice him while parking the SUV in the compound of the house. The toddler died after being crushed by the car that was being driven by his grandfather.

The grandfather ran the car over the toddler while parking

The incident occurred in Sonkal, Uppala and the kid has been identified as Zeeshan, son of Nisar. It can be seen in the video that the grandfather enters the compound of the house and the excited toddler is seen playing in front of the SUV. Another kid is also seen in the who is moving his toys that were kept in the way of the car and the toddler was left unnoticed in the compound. The grandfather ran the car over the toddler while parking and the kid was crushed under the car.

The life of the two-year-old was not saved

Seeing the kid being crushed under the car, the other boy who was present at the spot, rushed under the car and removed the toddler who was crushed under the front tire of the car. He removed the toddler from beneath the car and handed him over to the elderly man who was parking the car. The man took the baby and rushed to the Mangaluru Hospital but the life of the two-year-old was not saved.

The police have registered a case

The kid was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. He succumbed to the injuries caused due to the accident. The police have registered a case in connection with the matter and they have initiated a probe in connection with the matter. They are investigating the CCTV footage in which it can be seen that the kid was crushed by the car. The incident has been registered at the Manjeshwar Police Station.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)