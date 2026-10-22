Kerala: 75-Year-Old Killed In Hit-And-Run On Vithura-Ponmudi Highway - VIDEO

A 75-year-old man was killed after a speeding car allegedly hit him near the YMCA Library at Chennanpara on the Vithura-Ponmudi highway in Kerala on Wednesday. The driver reportedly fled the scene without stopping, and police have launched efforts to trace those travelling in the vehicle.

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The deceased has been identified as Venu Naidu, a native of Charupara. The accident occurred at around 4 pm on October 21, when Naidu was walking along the roadside after crossing the road.

CCTV captures fatal collision

According to CCTV footage that has surfaced online, a red Maruti Swift was seen approaching at high speed before hitting the elderly man. The car continued without stopping to assist him, prompting an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, three young men were travelling in the car and were returning from Sabarimala at the time of the accident. However, their identities and the circumstances surrounding their journey are yet to be officially confirmed.

Police identify vehicle, launch search

The police have registered a case and identified the vehicle allegedly involved in the fatal collision. Efforts are underway to trace the occupants and take those responsible into custody.

The CCTV footage shows the elderly man walking close to the edge of the two-lane highway, which is surrounded by greenery. A yellow JCB backhoe loader can also be seen parked along the roadside as vehicles pass in both directions.