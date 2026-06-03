Kejriwal Mourns 21 Deaths In Delhi Hotel Fire, Calls Repeated Blaze Incidents 'Deeply Concerning'

A massive fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed at least 21 lives and left several others injured, prompting authorities to launch an investigation into possible safety violations. More than 40 people were rescued by emergency responders during the operation, with reports indicating that most of the victims were foreign nationals.

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Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief over the tragedy. In a post on X, he prayed for the peace of the departed souls and described the incident as deeply alarming. Kejriwal said the recurring fire incidents in the national capital and the loss of innocent lives were a matter of serious concern.

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According to Max Healthcare, 39 patients were brought to Max Hospital, Saket. Of them, 18 were declared dead on arrival. Fifteen patients have been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, including eight who are on ventilator support and remain in critical condition. Five people with minor injuries were treated and discharged, while one severely burned patient was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital. The deceased included both Indian and foreign nationals.

Additionally, 13 injured persons were taken to AIIMS for treatment, including three who suffered critical injuries after falling from a height during the rescue effort.

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood said the building owner would be arrested if found responsible for negligence. He added that authorities are investigating whether the hotel had the required No Objection Certificate (NoC) and permissions to operate as a bed-and-breakfast establishment. “The guilty will not be spared,” he said.