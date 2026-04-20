Kejriwal Meets MK Stalin In Chennai, Joins DMK Campaign Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived in Chennai on Monday to participate in the election campaign of MK Stalin ahead of the upcoming state polls.

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Kejriwal met Stalin at his residence and later shared photographs of their interaction on the social media platform X. In his post, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor said he was honoured to meet Stalin and praised his governance, stating that both leaders share a common vision for strengthening education, healthcare and women’s empowerment.

As part of the visit, Kejriwal and Stalin are scheduled to hold a joint roadshow to kick off their election campaign in support of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). According to reports, the roadshow will begin near the Pulianthope P1 Police Station and pass through Masjid area, Thattankulam and Choolai localities. The event is expected to mark the first public endorsement of Stalin by a leader from the opposition INDIA bloc during the campaign.

The election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled to be held on April 23 across the state’s 234 assembly constituencies. The Indian National Congress is contesting 28 seats as part of the Secular Progressive Alliance led by Stalin.