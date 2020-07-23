Kejriwal govt not serious about 'waterlogging in Delhi': Gambhir says PWD officials skipped meeting

In recent days, even as the battle against COVID-19 continues, Delhi has been left reeling amid heavy rainfall. News reports of waterlogged streets, house collapses and property damage have emerged, as had reports about the death of one individual.

Against this backdrop, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir alleged on Thursday the Delhi government lacked "seriousness".

"I've returned after attending a meeting of Urban Development Committee where waterlogging in Delhi was discussed. No representative of Public Works Department attended the meeting," he alleged.

Taking to his Twitter handle Gambhir alleged that neither the Chief Minister, not a representative had shown up. "Today CM @ArvindKejriwal demonstrated his seriousness towards Delhi PWD did not SHOW UP at Urban Dev meeting where accountability for Delhi’s water logging and death of person was to be fixed Now will anyone question advetiser-in-chief who runs away frm actual debate? Pathetic! (sic)" he wrote.