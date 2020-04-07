Kejriwal gives 5-point plan to fight COVID-19, says 'no stone will be left unturned to protect people of Delhi'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday gave out a 5-point plan to fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 74,866 lives and infected 1,350,357 globally so far.

Kejriwal said that the government will leave no stone unturned in protecting the people of Delhi. In doing so, he told the 5 Ts to fight COVID-19. "We have formed a 5-step plan after talking to experts, that how will we control coronavirus in Delhi in the time to come. This is a '5 Ts plan', said the Chief Minister.

The 5 Ts plan consists of Testing, Tracing, Treatment, Teamwork and Tracking & Monitoring.

Testing: Following South Korea, Kejriwal said that they will aggressively test to identify, treat, trace, quarantine and seal. "If you don't test, you won't be able to find out which houses have been affected. It'll go on spreading. South Korea identified every single individual through large scale testings. We are now going to do large scale testings like South Korea," he said.