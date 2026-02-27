 Kejriwal Challenges PM Modi To Hold Fresh Delhi Polls, Slams Congress After Court Acquittal - VIDEO
Hours after his acquittal in the Delhi Excise Policy case, Arvind Kejriwal challenged PM Narendra Modi to call fresh Delhi elections and demanded an apology, alleging a conspiracy to destroy AAP. BJP said it will appeal in a higher court, while Congress questioned the timing of the verdict ahead of key state polls.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal |

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nation convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday addressed a press conference at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, hours after a special CBI court acquitted him in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Calling the verdict a vindication, the AAP national convener said the court’s 600-page order clearly stated that there was “not the slightest evidence” to even frame a case in the matter.

Alleging a political conspiracy, Kejriwal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to “finish” the Aam Aadmi Party. “I have only earned honesty, not money,” he said, demanding an apology from the BJP leadership.

Throwing down a challenge, Kejriwal dared the Prime Minister to dissolve the Delhi Assembly and hold fresh elections. “If the BJP wins more than 10 seats, I will leave politics,” he asserted.

The BJP, however, dismissed the celebrations. Reacting to the verdict, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the ruling was from a lower court and that the Central Bureau of Investigation would approach a higher court. “All the evidence against the corrupt is solid,” he said, expressing confidence that those involved would ultimately be punished.

Meanwhile, the Congress also targeted Kejriwal. Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the timing of the acquittal ahead of elections in Punjab and Gujarat was politically motivated and part of a broader strategy to weaken the Congress. He accused the BJP of pursuing a “Congress-mukt Bharat” agenda and claimed that cases against Congress leaders intensify before elections, while proceedings against “convenient allies” slow down.

'Nonsense Accusations, Draconian Laws': Swara Bhasker Reacts To Arvind Kejriwal Getting Cleared Of...
Kejriwal hit back at the Congress, questioning why its top leaders had not faced jail time, and asked whether the party had “no shame” in making such allegations.

