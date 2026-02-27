 'Nonsense Accusations, Draconian Laws': Swara Bhasker Reacts To Arvind Kejriwal Getting Cleared Of Charges In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Ria SharmaUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Actress Swara Bhasker reacted after the Rouse Avenue Court discharged former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case. Taking to Instagram on Friday (February 27), Swara shared her response soon after the court’s order was made public.

In one of her posts, she shared a video showing Kejriwal getting emotional while addressing the media. Along with it, she wrote, "Rouse Avenue court acquits Arvind Kejriwal of all charges of corruption related to the so-called Liquor Policy Scam. A vindication for one of the better CMs that Delhi has had."

In another Instagram story, the actress added, "Nothing to see. It's become routine for dissenters to be thrown in jail on nonsense accusations, charged under draconian laws and spend hundreds of days in jail! #Newindia #AchheyDin."

On Friday, Kejriwal broke down while speaking to reporters after the court discharged him in the case. The court also discharged former Excise Minister Manish Sisodia, stating that the alleged central conspiratorial role could not be established.

According to the order, the accusations had “failed judicial scrutiny,” and it found no criminal intent on Sisodia’s part. The court further observed that the conspiracy theory “cannot survive against one constitutional authority.”

Reacting to the verdict, Kejriwal became emotional and described the case as the “biggest political conspiracy in independent India,” alleging that it was orchestrated by the BJP to remove the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power in Delhi. He said no one should “play with the country and the Constitution in this way” for political gain, and added that the court’s decision proves that he and the AAP are ‘Kattar Imaandar’ (dead honest).

The case dates back to 2022, when the Central Bureau of Investigation filed its first chargesheet, followed by supplementary filings. The agency had alleged that Rs 100 crore was paid by a “south lobby” to influence the now-scrapped excise policy.

