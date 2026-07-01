Kejriwal Asks Amit Shah Why He Never Visited Ram Temple Since Consecration, Alleges 'No Faith in Ram'

New Delhi: Amid fresh revelations in the ongoing Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, questioning why he has not visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya even once since the consecration ceremony over two-and-a-half years ago.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that despite frequently invoking Lord Ram and the Ram Temple in public speeches and interviews, Shah had never visited the temple to offer prayers.

"Amit Shah ji has not visited the Shri Ram Mandir even once till date. It has been two and a half years since the Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Mandir. In these two and a half years, he has not gone even once to have darshan of Lord Ram," Kejriwal wrote.

The former Delhi chief minister further alleged that Shah had referred to Lord Ram and the temple more than 42 times in speeches and interviews during the same period, often while seeking votes.

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Escalating his attack, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP leadership viewed Lord Ram as "merely a means to gain power and earn money" and claimed they had "no faith in Ram."

He also posed five questions to the Union Home Minister, asking why he had not visited the Ram Temple, whether he wished to seek Lord Ram's blessings, and whether he considered Lord Ram to be God.