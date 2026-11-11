'Keep Moving Forward': Mamata Banerjee's Estranged Brother Swapun Welcomes Suvendu Adhikari At Kalighat Kali Puja

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday evening, November 10, visited a Kali Puja organised by Babun (Swapan) Banerjee, the estranged younger brother of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in Kolkata's Kalighat area. The visit drew political attention as the venue was located just a few houses away from Mamata's long-time residence.

Adhikari, who represents the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency as an MLA, arrived at the puja venue on Harish Chatterjee Street at around 7:20 pm. Babun welcomed him by touching his feet and presenting him with a garland, with lotus flowers also featuring in the welcome, according to media reports.

The BJP leader offered prayers before the Kali idol and performed the aarti. He also visited other nearby puja pandals, including those associated with Sevak Sangha and Tarun Yubak Sangha.

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Babun Banerjee Welcomes Adhikari, Pledges Support

The visit became politically significant after Babun publicly expressed his support for Adhikari and described the occasion as a happy moment.

Speaking about the interaction, Babun said, “It felt very good. I told Dada (elder brother) just one thing: you keep moving forward. We are with you.”

He also recalled Adhikari's earlier visits to his Jagaddhatri Puja celebrations and a blood donation camp, while praising his political work, particularly in Nandigram.

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Babun further indicated that his support for Adhikari was not new and said he had been aligned with him for several years. He also made remarks contrasting Adhikari's performance with Mamata Banerjee's tenure and referred to the strained relationship within the family, including the reported absence of an invitation for Bhai Phota.

Babun's daughter and son-in-law were also present at the event and reportedly presented Adhikari with images of Lord Jagannath and Goddess Kali.

Adhikari Walks Past Mamata's Residence Without Stopping

The location of the Kali Puja added another political dimension to the visit. The celebrations were organised on Harish Chatterjee Street, only a short distance from Mamata Banerjee's residence at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street.

The area falls within Bhowanipore, the constituency represented by Adhikari. Mamata had previously contested from the same constituency but lost to Adhikari in the 2021 by-election.

Despite the proximity, Adhikari walked past the former Chief Minister's residence without stopping. Local residents gathered along the route, with some reportedly showering flowers as he made his way to the puja venue.

Adhikari also interacted with local artisans and discussed issues concerning their work and support.

Explaining his presence at the event, Adhikari said, “I am the local MLA. Her (Mamata's) brother invited me, so I came.”

Mamata-Babun Family Rift Adds Political Significance

The visit comes against the backdrop of a prolonged public rift between Mamata Banerjee and her younger brother Babun. The relationship reportedly deteriorated over disagreements involving political matters, including candidate selection and family issues.

In March 2024, Mamata publicly distanced herself from Babun and declared that she had severed ties with him. Babun, meanwhile, has increasingly been seen expressing support for leaders associated with the BJP.

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The Trinamool Congress has also reiterated that Mamata has no association with her estranged brother.

Against this backdrop, Adhikari's appearance at Babun's Kali Puja, accompanied by the latter's public declaration of support, has attracted political attention in West Bengal.

The visit also carries significance given the location in Kalighat, a neighbourhood closely associated with Mamata Banerjee's political and personal life, and Adhikari's electoral presence in Bhowanipore.