 Delhi Police Serve Notice To Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee As Witness In 2013 Case At Kolkata Residence
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Delhi Police Serve Notice To Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee As Witness In 2013 Case At Kolkata Residence

Delhi Police personnel visited former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata residence on November 9 to serve a witness notice in a case registered in April 2013. Kolkata Police confirmed the notice was issued under CrPC Section 160. The case involves allegations of rioting, obstructing public servants and assault.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 09, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Delhi Police Serve Notice To Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee As Witness In 2013 Case At Kolkata Residence
Delhi Police Serve Notice To Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee As Witness In 2013 Case At Kolkata Residence | X

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 9: A team of Delhi Police personnel visited the residence of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to serve a notice, Kolkata Police said.

According to Kolkata Police, the notice was served under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in connection with a case dated April 9, 2013, registered at the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi.

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Case Registered Under Multiple IPC Sections

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty), 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

According to the police, the notice has been served to her as a witness in the case.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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