'Keep His Mouth Shut': Devkinandan Thakur Hits Back At Owaisi Over Ram Temple Donation Row - VIDEO

Kathavachak Devkinandan Thakur on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his remarks on the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, saying the Hyderabad MP should refrain from commenting on matters concerning Sanatan Dharma.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur said Owaisi should "keep his mouth shut" on the issue, asserting that it was an internal matter for followers of Sanatan Dharma. "He should speak on the Quran and mosques. He should not unnecessarily give statements on religious issues of Hindu religion," Thakur said.

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Reaction to Owaisi's remarks

His remarks came a day after Owaisi targeted the Yogi Adityanath government over the alleged donation theft case. The AIMIM chief had claimed that if a Muslim had been part of the Ram Mandir trust, the government would have "shot him in an encounter and bulldozed his house by now."

Commenting on the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, Thakur described the issue as "heart-wrenching" for the Sanatan community but said he had full faith that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take steps to protect Sanatan Dharma by constituting a Sanatan Board.

Proposal for Sanatan Board

According to Thakur, the proposed body should include four Shankaracharyas, five Vaishnavacharyas and other religious leaders, who should be entrusted with the management of temples across the country.

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He also argued that donations received by temples should be utilised for public welfare, including education for underprivileged children, promotion of religion and construction of hospitals, instead of remaining with individual trusts.

Thakur further suggested that the proposed Sanatan Board should be granted powers similar to those enjoyed by the Waqf Board. He said such a mechanism could oversee temple administration, establish modern gurukulams and help ensure that alleged incidents of financial irregularities do not recur.