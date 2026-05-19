Kedarnath Yatra Hit By Weather Chaos As Helicopter Services Remain Suspended | Thrillopia (Representative Image)

Helicopter services to the sacred Kedarnath Temple have been facing repeated disruptions due to adverse weather conditions in the region, affecting the travel plans of pilgrims undertaking the annual Kedarnath Yatra. Authorities and helicopter operators have been closely monitoring weather patterns and suspending flight operations whenever conditions are deemed unsafe.

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Persistent bad weather has significantly disrupted helicopter operations to Kedarnath, leaving many pilgrims stranded and forcing them to alter their travel plans. Several passengers have had to postpone their journey until the following day, while others are spending the night in Kedarnath due to the suspension of services.

In response, the administration has enforced strict operational guidelines for helicopter operators, emphasising that passenger safety remains paramount. Pilgrims have also been urged to factor weather conditions into their travel plans and stay updated on service schedules.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra told ANI, "The weather in Kedarnath can turn bad at any time and keeping in view the safety of the pilgrims, the heli services are stopped as per the guidelines the heli operators have been instructed so help the pilgrims travelling by our heli services as much as possible and to fulfill all the basic facilities and needs of them and help them so that they can have darshan on time."

The Kedarnath Yatra, one of the most significant Hindu pilgrimages in India, attracts thousands of devotees every year. While many pilgrims undertake the trek to the temple, helicopter services provide a convenient alternative, particularly for elderly devotees and those with limited mobility.

However, operations remain heavily dependent on favorable weather conditions due to the challenging terrain and high-altitude environment.

(With inputs from ANI)