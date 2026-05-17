KC Venugopal Says UDF Minister List To Be Submitted To Kerala Governor Today

K. C. Venugopal on Sunday announced that the United Democratic Front (UDF) would submit the list of ministers for the new Kerala government to the Governor later in the evening ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking in Alappuzha, the AICC General Secretary and MP said the process was being carried out according to established protocol, noting that ministers are not publicly announced before the official communication is made to the Governor.

‘Capable UDF Team’ Will Take Oath, Says Venugopal

Venugopal said the UDF would field a strong ministerial team that reflects the expectations of the people of Kerala following the alliance’s decisive electoral victory.

“A capable UDF team will take oath as ministers. The UDF will field a good team that moves forward in line with the expectations of the people of Kerala,” he said.

The Congress leader also assured that the incoming government would seriously implement the guarantees and commitments announced during the election campaign.

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“There is no need for any concerns regarding that. The government is only going to be sworn in,” he added.

UDF Riding High After Massive Election Victory

The remarks come after the UDF secured a sweeping mandate in the April 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, winning 102 seats and returning to power with a commanding majority.

The landslide victory triggered intense discussions within the alliance over cabinet formation and the chief ministerial choice, though the coalition leadership eventually moved toward finalising the new government structure.

The upcoming swearing-in ceremony is expected to formally mark the beginning of the UDF’s return to governance in the state after years in opposition.

Venugopal Targets Vellappally Natesan Over Remarks

Venugopal also criticised Vellappally Natesan for making what he described as “provocative statements” ahead of the new government’s oath-taking ceremony.

“Before that, Vellappally Natesan should have avoided making such provocative statements,” he remarked.

His comments come amid political tensions and public debates that followed the election results and the transition of power in Kerala.

While Venugopal did not elaborate further on the remarks, the statement reflects the increasingly charged political atmosphere surrounding the formation of the new government.

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Focus Shifts To Governance And Implementation

With the ministerial list now set to be submitted, focus is shifting toward the composition of the new cabinet and how the UDF government plans to implement its electoral promises.

Party leaders have repeatedly stated that the coalition intends to prioritise governance, welfare guarantees, and public-focused policies in line with its campaign commitments.

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place shortly after the Governor receives and approves the list of ministers.