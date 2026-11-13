Kaziranga Tragedy: Dashcam Footage Shows Traveller Crossing Lane Before Fatal Crash

A dashcam video capturing the horrific collision between a passenger Traveller and a container truck near Assam's Kaziranga National Park has emerged, showing the moment the vehicle veered off its lane and crashed into the truck. The accident claimed 24 lives and left 11 others injured.

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The footage, recorded by the truck's dashboard camera, shows the Traveller moving towards the truck before the head-on collision. The video has surfaced as authorities continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Chief Minister to visit accident site

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that he will visit the accident site on Saturday to assess the situation and review the medical treatment being provided to the injured.

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Gaurav Gogoi questions highway conditions

Reacting to the tragedy, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the condition of highways in Assam, alleging widespread corruption in their construction and maintenance.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Gogoi said poor construction quality was contributing to frequent accidents and questioned the collection of tolls without ensuring proper highway maintenance.

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He alleged that the accident could have been avoided and blamed the alleged nexus between contractors and politicians, saying ordinary people were being forced to pay the price.

Collision occurred in Golaghat district

The collision took place at Rongajan in Golaghat district when the Traveller, reportedly carrying students and other passengers, crashed into the container truck.

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