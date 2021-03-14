Kaushal Kishore's son firing case: Ayush Kishore appears before police to record his statement

Lucknow: After getting a stay on his arrest from the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, the Lucknow BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son Ayush Kishore appeared before the police to record his statement on Sunday.

The High Court had directed the police not to arrest him but send him a notice under Rule 41A of the CrPC for recording his statement. The Court had also said that he may be arrested if he did not appear before the police after the notice.

After the High Court order, the BJP MP’s son Ayush Kishore appeared before Madiaon Police to record his statement to the Additional Commissioner of Police Prachi Singh. He was asked several questions by the investigating officer but he kept on shifting the blame on his wife Ankita.