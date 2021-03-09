Twist in the tale: BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son now accuses wife of orchestrating attack

Lucknow: A new twist was added to the case of Lucknow BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son. His son Ayush, who is on the run, released a video statement alleging that his brother-in-law had shot at him at the behest of his wife Ankita.

“I will surrender before the police in a day or two to answer all queries and disclose the truth behind the firing,” said Ayush who is on the run after the Hazratganj Police lodged an FIR against him for staging attack on himself to falsely implicate his rivals.

Ayush stated that he was honey-trapped by his wife Ankita and was forced to marry her despite the fact that she was already married. She concealed that she was not divorced legally before forcing me to marry her, the MP’s son alleged.

Ayush claimed that when he confronted her about her divorce, she used to pick physical fights and had threatened him to ruin his personal and his father’s political life. “She had also threatened me to accept the offer of his rivals to frame him on dowry and other false charges,” said Ayush.

The BJP MP son alleged that she was trying to save herself and her brother who fired at him with an intention to kill me. “I would not have taken the risk of being shot at by her brother. I would have gotten killed had the bullet hit me in vital organs,” he clarified.

The family drama at BJP MP’s home continued further when Ayush wife countered her husband's charges, alleging that Ayush’s father was using his political influence to save his son.

There is not an iota of truth what Ayush and his father are stating in the media and public, she said, adding that her husband’s parents were against their marriage from the beginning and now they are mounting pressure on Ayush to end the marriage and leave her.

“He might get me killed. I will commit suicide if justice is not given to me,” said Ankita.