Kashmiri Girls Tie Rakhis To Army Jawans, Heartwarming Video Wins Praise Online | ANI

A video showing local Kashmiri girls tying rakhis to Army jawans on Raksha Bandhan has drawn widespread appreciation on social media.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across the country on Friday, Aug 28. It symbolises the bond and affection between brothers and sisters, with sisters traditionally tying rakhis around their brothers' wrists.

Against this backdrop, the interaction between the Kashmiri girls and Army personnel has attracted attention online, with the video capturing the girls approaching the jawans and tying rakhis on their wrists.

#WATCH | Women tie rakhi to Indian Army's Romeo Force jawans deployed along the LoC in J&K's Poonch area. pic.twitter.com/JhB0GKpfji — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026

Kashmiri girls celebrate Raksha Bandhan with jawans

The video shows the girls marking the festival with Army personnel who were away from their families.

Speaking to ANI, a Kashmiri local said, "I don't have a brother of my own, but today it felt like I do. Due to circumstances, they (jawans) feel they won't be able to celebrate this day while away from family. But we are their sisters, too. We are their family"

The gesture has been widely appreciated online for highlighting the bond between the local community and the soldiers.

Raksha Bandhan gesture draws praise online

Social media users responded warmly to the video.

One user commented, "A beautiful example of love and trust.

Another user noted, "This is the beauty of India."

"Raksha Bandhan is about protection and trust, and this captures both," added a third user.

Video captures spirit of festival

The interaction has gained attention as a simple celebration of Raksha Bandhan, with the girls tying rakhis to soldiers serving away from their families.

The festival traditionally celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, and the video has been widely shared for reflecting the themes of affection, protection and trust associated with the occasion.