Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Kulgam District's Halan Forest Area

Representational image |

An encounter has broken out between security forces and insurgents in the Hallan Manzgam region of Kulgam district in South Kashmir, as confirmed by officials.

An official source shared with the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a combined contingent comprising Police, Army, and CRPF initiated a search operation in the mentioned area following intelligence reports suggesting the presence of militants.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)



According to him, as the joint team's search efforts grew more concentrated towards the presumed location, the concealed militants opened fire on the group. The security personnel responded to this aggression, leading to the commencement of a encounter.

He further conveyed that an ongoing exchange of gunfire is occurring in the vicinity, with a likelihood of two to three militants being confined within the area.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)