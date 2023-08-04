 Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Kulgam District's Halan Forest Area
Kashmir: Encounter Underway In Kulgam District's Halan Forest Area

A combined contingent comprising Police, Army, and CRPF initiated a search operation in the mentioned area following intelligence reports suggesting the presence of militants.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 04, 2023, 06:58 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

An encounter has broken out between security forces and insurgents in the Hallan Manzgam region of Kulgam district in South Kashmir, as confirmed by officials.

An official source shared with the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a combined contingent comprising Police, Army, and CRPF initiated a search operation in the mentioned area following intelligence reports suggesting the presence of militants.


According to him, as the joint team's search efforts grew more concentrated towards the presumed location, the concealed militants opened fire on the group. The security personnel responded to this aggression, leading to the commencement of a encounter.

He further conveyed that an ongoing exchange of gunfire is occurring in the vicinity, with a likelihood of two to three militants being confined within the area.

