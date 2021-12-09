Kashi set to be epicenter of BJP’s poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi to visit thrice this month

Lucknow: In the upcoming assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh, the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has decided to make Kashi (Varanasi) the epicenter of its campaign. Like Guajrat model that was showcased in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the 2017 UP assembly elections, BJP would present Kashi-Vishwanath corridor project as the spiritual & development model before voters.

To sharpen this concept Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, would make several rounds of this city. In December alone, PM Modi would visit Varanasi thrice to attend various programs. While he would inaugurate the first phase of ambitious Kashi-Vishwanath corridor on December 13, the All India Mayor’s conference on December 17 would witness him as the chief guest. On December 23, again PM would inaugurate and dedicate various projects worth Rs 1500 crores in Varanasi. During his visits, PM would also inaugurate a dining hall at Sant Ravidas temple in Varanasi and lay foundation of four-lane road.

Amidst preparation for the upcoming assembly polls, the BJP would erect large video screens in more than 27000 temples and mutts across UP to show the grand opening of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor. According to the state BJP president Swatantra Deo Singh, the party would felicitate saints and seers on this occasion. He informed that the party has planned to show direct relay of opening program in each village of the state. The local office-bearers of party would be present in their respective villages during the telecast and distribute leaflets related to developmental works done by the state government. The party has specially prepared a set of books with title 'Divya Kashi-Bhavya Kashi (Exotic Kashi-Grand Kashi)' for this occasion, which would be distributed among villagers and urban population, informed state BJP president.

To take the message of Kashi among masses, party has made big plans and national president of BJP has asked the state units to organize a series of programs for a month. Beginning with inauguration of Kashi-Vishwanath corridor on December 13, these programs would be continued till Makar Sankranti, January 14. All the legislators, MPs, panchayat representatives and office-bearers of BJP would participate in these programs. The state BJP president informed that in the entire state people would be asked to celebrate Diwali and illuminate their houses for three days on December 12, 13 & 14 on the occasion of inauguration of Kashi-Vishwanath corridor.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 09:42 PM IST