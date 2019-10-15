Karva Chauth 2019: Date, time, vidhi and all other details

The fast of Karva Chauth occurs on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi during the month of Kartik. Karwa Chauth falls on the fourth day after the full moon, as per Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Kartik.

Karva Chauth is believed to be of great significance for married women (Suhaagans). It is believed that if a married woman observes the Karva Chauth fast, then her husband's longevity is increased. It is also said that keeping fast on Karwa Chauth brings bliss and happiness in the married life of the couple.

The day of Karva Chauth, married women observe a fast to please Lord Shiva and his family. The Karva Chauth vrat is also called as Nirjala Vrat, as women can’t drink water until sunset. Fasting is accomplished by watching the moon with a sieve at night and then offering arghya.

Karva Chauth date and auspicious time

Karva Chauth date: 17 October 2019

Chaturthi date Start: 17 October 2019 (Thursday) from 06:00 am to 48 minutes

Chaturthi date ends: 18 October 2019 at 07:00

Karva Chauth fast’s duration: On October 17 2019, the fast will start from 06:27 a.m and end at 08:16 p.m.

Total duration: 13 hours 50 minutes

Karva Chauth rituals and vidhi

Before the day of Karva Chauth, the mother-in-law prepares Sargi, a basket full of fruits, food and jewellery for her daughter-in-law.

On the day of Karva Chauth, women wake up early in the morning, before sunrise, to eat from the sargi given to her and start the fast.

Women stay hungry and thirsty until sunset. Women wear traditional sarees and jewellery given to them in sargi and get ready to break the fast.

Women also listen to Karva Chauth vrat Katha before the moon rises.

Once the moon is visible in the sky, women see the moon through a sieve and then see their husbands through the same sieve.

The husband then breaks his wife’s fast by feeding her sweets and water.