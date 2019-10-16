Karva Chauth 2019: Ditch the excess cholesterol and sugar, try diet-friendly mithai instead

No Indian festival is complete without a range of different mithais made of pure ghee and tons of sugar, right? Even on Karva Chauth, the festival that itself is a Vrat (fast), we Indians cook and consume loads of sweets. Various types of halwas, laddoos and kheer are prepared on Karva Chauth. Sweets are consumed before as well as after the fast.

However, if you’re someone who deeply cares about their health or is on a diet, Karva Chauth can be a difficult time for you. You’ll have to constantly fight your cravings, and you just might end up having a super sweet jalebi, or gulab jamun.

To be able to stay true with yourself, and not pile up on calories, this Karva Chauth you should engage in mithais that are alternatives to extremely unhealthy or filled with unnecessary sugar. Also, since you will fast throughout the day, your famished stomach would definitely crave for delicacies in the evening. What better way to celebrate Karva Chauth than breaking the fast with mithai, but homemade mithai?

Anjeer Barfi instead of Kaju Barfi

Kaju barfi is an all-time favourite without a doubt. Known for its rich taste, Kaju barfis are high in calories and not a good idea to have them on Karva Chauth. Instead, you can replace them with its healthier variant Anjeer Barfi.

Rasgulla instead of Jamun

Gulab Jamuns are the perfect sweet mixture of sugar and rich mawa. However, they are also deep-fried and drenched in literal sugar syrup. Instead of Gulab jamuns, try Rasgullas. Rasgullas are not deep-fried, so, there goes your first incentive. Also, Rasgullas can be soaked in jaggery syrup to reduce the sugar count.

Roasted Chikki instead of fried Jalebis

The childhood favourite jalebis are just not working for you. No matter how amazing it feels as they melt in your mouth, they are just crystalized sugar. A healthier but equally mouthwatering alternative for jalebi is Roasted Chikki. Roasted chikkis are way up the healthy scale than jalebis. They are made with peanuts and even dry fruits, also, chikkis require jaggery and not sugar.

You can also try new innovative sweets with new flavours. The tradition of Karva Chauth might be old, but who said the food also has to be? Try these wonderful desserts and mithais this Karva Chauth, and steer clear of all the extra cholesterol and weight festivals bring along.

Fig and Cardamom Delight

The Fig and Cardamom delight is a low-fat dessert. It doesn’t require a ton of sugar and is still sweet because of Fig’s natural sugar. It only has 63 calories per serving and a great source of calcium.

Date and Nuts Choco Ball

The date and nuts Choco balls are a great replacement for traditional ladoos. They are loaded with Omega-3 fats and the richness of nuts and dates. The recipe also doesn’t require sugar, the natural sweetness of dates is enough.