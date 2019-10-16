Karva Chauth 2019: 10 Do's and don'ts for the first-timers

Is this your first-ever Karva Chauth? Are you excited and also super nervous?

If yes then calm down, you’ll be fine. The excitement of the first-ever Karva Chauth doesn’t dull down, but the nervousness can be said good-bye to.

One of the best ways to enjoy Karva Chauth is to indulge in all its fun customs along with the traditions. The preparations for the fast start at least a couple of days before the day itself. Karva Chauth has certain customs and traditions a woman needs to follow for her prayers and wishes to be granted and also to enjoy the vrat to its fullest.

Here are 10 simple pointers for your first Karva Chauth vrat:

Apply Mehndi

All women observing the Karva Chauth fast apply henna (mehndi) on their hands. The mehndi should be applied at least a couple of days before Karva Chauth, it ensures enough time for the mehndi’s colour to darken on your hands.

Be prepared

The vrat is not like any other vrat, the Karva Chauth vrat is a Nirjala vrat, which requires women to stay hungry and thirsty throughout the day. No women observing the fast is allowed to eat or drink anything, including water.

Shop beforehand

You should buy all the make-up and cosmetics (shringar), adornments, jewellery and Karva lamps and plates you will need beforehand from your local shops and bazaars. Make sure to add dry fruits, nuts and fresh fruits to your shopping list, as you’ll need all kinds of healthy food for the vrat.

Do not miss Sargi

Make sure you wake up before sunrise to have the sargi, you can not afford to miss easting your sargi for your first fast. Sargi contains nutritious but light foods like dry fruits, fresh fruits, wholegrain chapatis nad more for your pre-fast meal.

Plan your day in advance

Your first Karva Chauth vrat can be difficult, therefore plan your day in advance. It’s better to avoid any last-minute work or hassle on the day you don’t have any food or water in your stomach.