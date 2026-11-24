Karthigai Deepam Row: BJP, Hindu Outfit Workers Clash With Police In Thirupparankundram | Videos | ANI

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): A scuffle ensued between functionaries of Hindu outfits and police as Karthigai Deepam was not lit atop the Deepathoon (stone pillar) in Thirupparankundram on Tuesday evening as mandated by the Supreme Court.

A number of BJP and Hindu Munnani functionaries and a section of devotees, frustrated by the fact that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on the stone pillar, resorted to a sudden protest at Thirupparankundram.

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The protesters alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court directive and demanded that the authorities implement the apex court directive as a one-time measure.

The police however tried to prevent them from assembling but the members resisted indulging in a scuffle with the policemen. Some of the protesters were detained.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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