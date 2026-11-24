Karthigai Deepam Lit At Usual Spot Amid Heavy Security, Devotional Chants | Video | ANI

Tiruvannamalai: The traditional Karthigai deepam was lit amid frenzied devotional chants on Tuesday atop the hill here revered as sacred by the devotees and at the Uchipillayar mandapam in Thirupparankundram, the usual spot for lighting the customary lamp.

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Devotees gathered in very large numbers at Tiruvannamalai, several of them fulfilling vows, and the temple town teemed with several lakhs of devotees from far and near to witness the annual spectacle of light, the lighting of the lamp atop the hill.

At Thirupparankundram, the lamp was lit at the Uchipillayar mandapam, which has been the usual spot over the years for lighting lamps. Following Tiruvannamalai, the temples across the state lit lamps, and people followed suit and lit lamps in their homes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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