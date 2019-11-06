Kartarpur Corridor is an ISI operation: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

However, Captain Amarinder also expressed fear over what Pakistan's intention may be behind finally paying heed to a 70-year-old demand. "I have certain apprehensions about Pakistan's intentions behind this...it's been 70 years, why didn't they think of this before?"

The Punjab CM alleged that the Pakistan Army and the ISI were behind the opening of the Kartapur Corridor.

"I feel like this [opening of corridor] is an ISI operation and I say this because the day that Imran Khan was sworn in as Pakistan PM, Navjot Singh Sidhu was called. Before the swearing-in [Pakistan Army chief] General Bajwa told Sidhu you will be happy to know that we are opening corridor, and Imran Khan becomes PM later. The [Pakistan] army had already laid the ground for this and when they do it puts my antennae up," Captain Amarinder Singh told India Today.