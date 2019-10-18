Navjot Singh Sidhu always does what he likes, let him do what he wants: CM Amarinder Singh

Senior Congress leader and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh hitting out at Navjot Singh Sidhu said that Sidhu always does what he likes, let him do what so ever he wants to.

According Republic World, the statements came during a press conference when Amarinder Singh was asked about absence of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the campaign trail, whose name was listed among star campaigners. The when the CM said, “Sidhu shouldn’t have done this, he was given such an important duty by the party. He should have obeyed the party’s instructions.” “If he did not come, he did not come. Anyways, he does whatever he feels like,” he further added.

This is not the first time the Punjab Chief Minister has expressed anguish over Navjot Singh Sidhu's behaviour. Earlier, when Sidhu tendered in his resignation, Captain Singh had reportedly stated there was nothing he could do as Sidhu did not want to do his job. He had stated then Sidhu should have accepted his new portfolio at the time, instead of shunning work in the middle of the crucial paddy season, the chief minister said, reiterating that Sidhu was given a job which he should have accepted and done. "If Sidhu doesn't want to do the job, there is nothing I can do about it," said Singh, questioning how a soldier can refuse a job assigned by the General.