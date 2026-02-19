 Karni Sena Worker Detained For Threatening To 'Shoot Rahul Gandhi And 25 Congress MPs In Kota
Kota Police detained Raja Amera after a viral video allegedly showed him threatening to shoot Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other MPs. Police acted swiftly upon receiving the clip. The accused denied involvement, claiming the video was fake. Authorities are investigating the authenticity of the footage and possible legal action.

Kota Police have detained Raja Amera, a man claiming to be associated with the Karni Sena, for allegedly issuing a death threat against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The action followed the circulation of a video in which he was purportedly heard threatening to shoot Gandhi.

According to Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, police received a video showing Amera, a resident of Prem Nagar under the Udyog Nagar police station limits, threatening Congress MPs and Gandhi. Acting swiftly, police took him into custody for questioning.

In the video, the accused allegedly referred to an incident involving Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and accused opposition MPs of misbehaviour in Parliament. He blamed Gandhi for the episode and warned of violence if such incidents were repeated. He also demanded action against 25 opposition MPs.

Speaking to reporters after being detained, Amera denied knowledge of the video, claiming it was fabricated using a fake ID by opposition parties. He described himself as a follower of Sanatan ideology and said he aspired for India to become a Hindu nation. He also stated that he would not mind imprisonment over the controversy.

Police said further investigation is underway to verify the authenticity of the video and determine appropriate legal action.

