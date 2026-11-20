Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 20: City police have launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of a woman medical student from a private college in the city, officials said on Friday.
The incident came to light on Thursday evening, when a video purportedly showing several people, suspected to be her family members, forcibly taking her away went viral on social media, they said.
According to posts circulating online, the woman was in a relationship with a man from the Hindu community, while she belongs to the Muslim community.
Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said on Friday that police have been directed to register a case, investigate the incident and trace the student.
Reddy said the woman, being a legal adult, has the right to decide where she lives, and that forcibly taking her against her will is a criminal offence.
He added that police could have intercepted the vehicle before it travelled far had the incident been reported immediately.
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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)