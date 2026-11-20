Karnataka Woman Shoved Into Car, Abducted From Campus After Family Suspects Inter-Faith Relationship | Video |

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 20: City police have launched an investigation into the alleged abduction of a woman medical student from a private college in the city, officials said on Friday.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening, when a video purportedly showing several people, suspected to be her family members, forcibly taking her away went viral on social media, they said.

A medical student was abducted in broad daylight from Kanachur Medical College, Mangaluru, reportedly by her own family members for having a relationship with a Hindu Man. Videos show her being forcibly taken into a Thar SUV.A complete failure of law and order in Karnataka! Such an incident happening in broad daylight is shocking. — Girish Bharadwaj (@Girishbdwj) November 20, 2026

According to posts circulating online, the woman was in a relationship with a man from the Hindu community, while she belongs to the Muslim community.

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Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said on Friday that police have been directed to register a case, investigate the incident and trace the student.

Reddy said the woman, being a legal adult, has the right to decide where she lives, and that forcibly taking her against her will is a criminal offence.

He added that police could have intercepted the vehicle before it travelled far had the incident been reported immediately.

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