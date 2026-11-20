Pakistani minister Dr Musadik Malik | Screengrab X/ @rsrobin1

Pakistan's Climate Minister Musadik Malik, who arrived in India on Friday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, was reportedly denied permission by the Indian government to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra and the Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi.

According to an NDTV report citing sources, the government declined Malik's request for engagements outside the SCO event, restricting his visit to official proceedings.

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First Pakistani ministerial visit since 2023

Malik's visit marks the first by a Pakistani federal minister to India since former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari attended an SCO meeting in Goa in 2023. It is also the first visit by a Pakistani leader since India's military response, Operation Sindoor, following the Pahalgam terror attack in May 2025.

India extends invitations to SCO members

India had announced on October 28 that invitations were extended to all SCO member countries, including Pakistan, in accordance with established practice. Islamabad subsequently confirmed Malik's participation, stating that it remained committed to promoting inter-civilisational dialogue and people-to-people contacts through the regional grouping.

Opposition questions Pakistani minister's visit

The minister's visit has also drawn criticism from the Indian Opposition, which has questioned the Centre's decision to invite a Pakistani representative despite continuing tensions following the Pahalgam attack. Opposition leaders have also highlighted Malik's earlier remarks criticising India's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

India and Pakistan became permanent members of the SCO in 2017, while the grouping was established in 2001.

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