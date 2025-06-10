Evil! Karnataka Woman Laces Food With Poison To Kill Husband, Children And In-laws To Continue Extramarital Affair In Hassan

Representative Image

A 33-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Hassan district has been arrested for allegedly serving poison-laced food to her husband, two children, and in-laws in an attempt to continue her extramarital affair.

According to reports, the husband discovered his wife’s intentions when he accidentally checked her bag for a mobile phone on 5 June. The accused, Chaitra, has been charged with poisoning her husband, her two children (aged 8 and 10), and her in-laws.

Preliminary police investigations suggest that the food was laced with poison.

“We have arrested Chaitra, and a team has been formed to apprehend [her paramour] Shivu,” Mohammad Sujeetha MS, Superintendent of Police in Hassan, told The Indian Express.

The couple had been married for 11 years, but marital disputes arose three years ago over Chaitra’s alleged affair with a man named Puneeth. After the affair came to light, family members from both sides intervened and persuaded the woman to reconcile.

The husband has further alleged that Chaitra later became involved with another man, Shivu. According to police, the woman's actions may have been driven by her ongoing relationship with Shivu, who has since fled. Authorities are also investigating whether Shivu played any role in planning or encouraging the poisoning.