 Karnataka: Woman Dies By Suicide Alleging Harassment By Police In Ramanagara, Says ‘After Death She Will Get Justice’
Madhuri consumed sleeping pills on Saturday and succumbed at the hospital on Sunday. She had stated in the video that she is not able to take torture and harassment by the police she is ending her life.

IANSUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Woman Dies By Suicide Alleging Harassment By Police. | Representative Image

Bengaluru, September 4: An incident of a homemaker ending her life allegedly due to harassment by police has come to light in the limits of Channapatna town police station in Ramanagara district on Monday. The deceased woman is identified as 31-year-old Madhuri, a resident of Kote Layout in Channapatna city. Madhuri consumed sleeping pills on Saturday and succumbed at the hospital on Sunday. She had stated in the video that she is not able to take torture and harassment by the police she is ending her life.

The cops had not lodged her complaint

It is alleged that when Madhuri went to file a complaint to the Channapatna Rural police station regarding a financial dispute, the cops had not lodged her complaint. The victim had alleged that the cops insulted her at the police station.

Victim has many cheating cases against her

She was allegedly sent back by the police and cops told her that the victim has many cheating cases against her. The woman had stated in her video before committing suicide that at least after her death she will get justice. The relatives and family members have met Ramanagara SP in this regard.

The family have made allegations against Channapatna Town Inspector

The family have made allegations against Channapatna Town Inspector Shobha and other staff. The police department is yet to make an official statement regarding the case.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

article-image
