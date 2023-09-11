Karnataka: Viral Video Shows Woman Kicking Female Police Officer, Arguing With Others In Mangaluru

Twitter

A video capturing a confrontation between a woman, who appeared to be drunk, and police officers in Mangaluru, Karnataka has gained significant traction on social media. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, and sheds light on the challenges faced by the police when dealing with intoxicated women.

In the video, the woman, who is not yet been identified, can be seen lying on the floor as female police officers try to help her get up. The officers then make her sit on a chair, as one of the police officers questions her.

However, instead of answering, the woman kicks the officer. Other female officers then attempt to restrain the woman and calm her down. Despite their efforts, the woman continues to resist and engage in a heated argument.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by activist Barkha Trehan, who alleged that the woman was drunk.

Watch the video here

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, a journalist posted in the X thread claiming that investigation was underway to find out why the woman behaved violently with the police officers. The woman's medical report of the woman on whether she was under the influence of narcotics or not came negative.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video's viral spread has sparked discussions about the responsibilities and challenges faced by law enforcement officers when dealing with such individuals in public spaces. It has also raised questions about the support and resources available to address such situations effectively.

Local authorities have not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)