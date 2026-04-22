Karnataka Ulema Leaders Warn Congress Of Political Consequences Over Alleged Neglect Of Muslims |

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress has received a rude shock in the aftermath developments of by-elections, with the Ulema Board issuing stern warning of Muslim backlash.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, the Muslim religious leaders minced no words in saying that the Congress was not inevitable for Muslims and it is Muslims who are inevitable for Congress.

Islamic religious leaders Maulana Mufti Sayeed Ibrahim, Zakirulla Saheb and Maulana Hazarat Salaludfin said that the Muslims are the ones who will decide the leaders who should sit in the third floor of the Vidhana Soudha.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

''Post by-elections to Davanagere Assembly constituency, actions are being initiated against Congress leaders in the name of anti-party activities. Now, the talks of action against the tall Muslim leader Zameer Ashmed Khan is going around. The Muslim leaders will not tolerate the efforts of a few people to divide Muslims,'' they said.

Also Watch:

''The Congress has won in 60 Assembly constituencies due to Muslim votes. Though Karnataka has 14% of Muslim population, only two ministerial berths have been allotted, while Lingayats have been given 14 ministerial berths. Such discrepancies will not be tolerated in the future,'' they said.

''The Congress should stop presuming that our bread and butter depends on them. Allah will take care of that. If the Congress continues to treat us like this in future, we may have to think of alternatives. Two years is a long time for that,'' they added.