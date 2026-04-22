 Karnataka Shocker: US Woman Sexually Assaulted At Homestay In Kodagu; 2 Accused Arrested
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Karnataka Shocker: US Woman Sexually Assaulted At Homestay In Kodagu; 2 Accused Arrested

A shocking incident has come to light from Karnataka’s Kodagu district where a US tourist was allegedly raped at a homestay. Police arrested the owner and a worker from Jharkhand after the victim reported the assault. The owner allegedly seized her phone, confined her for three days, and disconnected the Wi-Fi before she escaped to Mysuru and alerted the US Embassy.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, April 22, 2026, 04:24 PM IST
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Kodagu: A shocking incident has come to light in Karnataka’s Kodagu district. A tourist from the United States has alleged that she was sexually assaulted at a homestay.

Acting on her complaint, police have arrested the homestay owner and a worker, according to an NDTV report. Both accused have been remanded in judicial custody until 3 May.

The worker, reportedly from Jharkhand and identified as Vrujesh Kumar, allegedly raped the US national.

According to News 9, when the owner came to know of the incident, instead of helping the woman, he allegedly seized her mobile phone and confined her for three days. He also reportedly threatened her not to file a complaint with the police.

The woman later travelled to Mysuru and reported the crime to the US authorities. Based on information from the US Embassy, Karnataka Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The owner allegedly disconnected the homestay’s Wi-Fi service for three days, preventing the victim from contacting anyone.

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After regaining access, she left the homestay under the pretext of travelling to Mysuru. She then informed the United States Embassy about the incident. US officials subsequently contacted police authorities in Mysuru by email, after which the case was formally registered.

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