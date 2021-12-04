Karnataka: Two Ayurveda medical students test COVID-19 positive in Hubli, had travelled to Ayodhya, Delhi and other places

Two Ayurveda medical students on Saturday tested COVID-19 positive in Karnataka's Hubli district. Dr Prahsant A S, Principal of Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya said that the students had travelled to Ayodhya, Delhi and other places.

Following this all 4 batches of BAMS classes till further notice have been suspended added the principal.

Three days ago, as many as 15 more students had tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in two nursing colleges in Tumkur. All the 15 infected individuals have been isolated at a quarantine centre and their samples have been sent for additional investigation.

A day before 13 students of a government-run residential hostel in Hassan district and seven medical college students in Chamarajanagar tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Notably, these reports come at a time when India's first two Omicron cases have been reported in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday said that places with 3 or more cases of COVID-19 will be declared as a 'cluster'.

Speaking to media persons he said, "Earlier, we had decided to identify a place as a cluster with 10 COVID-19 cases. People in that area will have to undergo tests, treatment, and vaccination. A preliminary report on Omicron cases had been received. The health department had been instructed to obtain the comprehensive report. No outsiders would be allowed into the apartment where clusters will be found. The BBMP Commissioner had been instructed in this regard." Bommai further added that the expert opinion is that Omicron is a fast-spreading variant, but has not shown severe implications. However, instructions had been issued to intensify tracing and treatment.

The double dose had been made mandatory for parents of the students who attend classes off-line mode, testing is compulsory for all the inmates and staff of student hostels. Testing has been made mandatory for those with comorbidities too. Officials had been instructed to take foolproof measures, Bommai said.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 11:25 PM IST