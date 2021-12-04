Karnataka: Apartment complex in Bengaluru with 3 or more COVID-19 cases to be declared as cluster

Amid concern over the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron' and possible third wave, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said any apartment complex that reports three or more cases will be declared as a cluster.

“Earlier in Bengaluru, we declared a cluster if 10 cases were reported,” Bommai said. “Now, we have decided that a cluster will be declared if there are three cases. People in these clusters will be tested, treated and made sure they are vaccinated,” he was quoted saying by Deccan Herald.





Bommai said the BBMP has been instructed to prohibit outsiders from participating in events that are held in the common areas of an apartment. “Only those (residents) who are doubly vaccinated should be allowed in the common areas of apartments,” he said.

Two cases of Omicron variant were reported in Karnataka, a foreign national and a doctor were among the reported cases.

The doctor is now under isolation and observation at the designated hospital. His wife and daughter are also being treated there. An entire floor of the designated hospital has been reserved for the treatment of Omicron variant infected as well as suspected cases. Presently, six persons are being treated and kept under observation here.

Sources in the hospital explained that as many as 60 beds are reserved to deal with any eventuality. The staff who are attending them have been advised not to visit other wards or roam around in the premises of the hospital.

The doctor who was discharged earlier on November 29 following RT-PCR negative report was readmitted following latest test results showing positive result for Omicron variant. His daughter aged five and wife are also in the same hospital. The daughter has brought her books and bag to the hospital. She is asymptomatic and tested negative for Covid, sources explained.

BBMP authorities have conducted tests on the doctor's parents and brother's family. The doctors say, Omicron variant may not be so serious and life threatening going by the recent experience of the patient and his primary contacts. The doctor's house is being sealed off in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru on Saturday said two per cent of the passengers coming from countries, which are not in the 'at risk' category, will undergo random testing on arrival at the airport.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 06:05 PM IST