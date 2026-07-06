Karnataka Tragedy: Government School Gate Collapses On Students In Bagalkot, 4 Injured | VIDEO

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Four students were injured after the main gate of a Government Higher Primary School collapsed in Balakundi village of Karnataka's Bagalkot district, NDTV reported.

The incident occurred when the school's heavy iron gate reportedly came loose from its hinges while it was being opened, crashing onto students standing nearby.

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One Student Suffers Serious Injuries

Among the injured, Nayana Kumari sustained severe facial injuries after the nearly 5-quintal gate fell directly on her. She reportedly suffered heavy bleeding and was rushed to Ilkal Hospital before being referred to a private hospital in Bagalkot for advanced treatment.

The three other injured students were also admitted to Ilkal Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

Locals Allege Earlier Collapse Was Ignored

Residents alleged that the same school gate had collapsed last year as well. According to locals as reported by , repeated complaints were made to the school authorities about the deteriorating condition of the gate, but no permanent repairs were undertaken.

According to media reports, Authorities are expected to investigate the circumstances leading to the collapse and examine whether negligence in maintenance contributed to the incident.

The accident has sparked concern among parents and residents, who are demanding accountability and immediate safety audits of school premises to prevent similar incidents in the future.