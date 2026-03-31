Karnataka Tragedy: Bike Rider Burnt Alive After Collision With Bus In Vijayapura

In a tragic incident, a bike rider was charred to death after his vehicle caught fire following a collision with an KSRTC bus on Tuesday in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district. According to reports, the impact of the collision was so severe that the bike immediately caught fire, leaving the rider with no chance to escape to safety. The flames soon engulfed the bus as well.

The incident reportedly occurred near the Kannoli Toll Gate in Sindagi. The bike rider was burnt alive at the spot.

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Passengers on the bus were saved due to the quick thinking of the driver and conductor, who safely evacuated everyone. The fire brigade was alerted, and emergency responders rushed to the spot, bringing the blaze under control.

The identity of the deceased bike rider has not been ascertained yet.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the area. A horrifying video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the bike engulfed in flames, followed by the bus turning into a fireball. The bike rider’s body remained trapped inside, completely charred. Eyewitnesses were left shaken by the horrific scene.